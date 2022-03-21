Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8751674
  • Stock #: CR366100
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6CR366100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - POWER SEATS - POWER DOORS - DVD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Quad Seating
Third Row Seating
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Rear Heater
Rear Heat and Air
dvd player
Bluetooth
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Air w Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Rear Auxiliary Fan
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 94,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 149,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Charger SXT
 119,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory