
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8751674
- Stock #: CR366100
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6CR366100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - POWER SEATS - POWER DOORS - DVD
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Quad Seating
Third Row Seating
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Rear Heater
Rear Heat and Air
dvd player
Bluetooth
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Air w Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Rear Auxiliary Fan
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
