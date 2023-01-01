Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SE FWD

2012 Dodge Journey

SE FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10129662
  • Stock #: CT333716
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2CT333716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE PLUS FWD - 4 CYLINDER - CD - COLD A/C

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2012 Dodge Journey SE FWD! This reliable ride comes with a 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, perfect for a smooth and comfortable drive. With its sleek design, you'll be sure to turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss out on this great deal at Patterson Auto Sales!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry ...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

