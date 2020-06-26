Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5257082
  2. 5257082
  3. 5257082
  4. 5257082
  5. 5257082
  6. 5257082
  7. 5257082
  8. 5257082
  9. 5257082
  10. 5257082
  11. 5257082
  12. 5257082
  13. 5257082
  14. 5257082
  15. 5257082
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5257082
  • Stock #: CT371934
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCB8CT371934
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Front wheel drive, 4cyl, extra snowtires/rims inc (if still available ask sales rep for details) Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 160,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 154,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 129,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory