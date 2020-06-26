2012 Dodge Journey

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Overhead Console

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Leather-wrapped shift knob Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

