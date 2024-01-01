Menu
<p>4 CYL - 2WD - CRANK WINDOWS - WE FINANCE</p><p>Attention all truck lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2012 GMC Canyon SLE 2WD. This powerful truck is equipped with a 2.9L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride every time. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising through the city, this truck has got you covered. Don't miss out on this amazing deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and take the 2012 GMC Canyon SLE 2WD for a spin!</p>

2012 GMC Canyon

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Canyon

SLE 2WD

2012 GMC Canyon

SLE 2WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTC5MF92C8157403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL - 2WD - CRANK WINDOWS - WE FINANCE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Truck Bed Liner
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 GMC Canyon