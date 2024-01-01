$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GLS FWD
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GLS FWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
156,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC2CU509571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS - FWD - 4 CYLINDER - WE FINANCE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
