<p>HEATED SEATS - FWD - 4 CYLINDER - WE FINANCE!</p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

156,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
GLS FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

156,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC2CU509571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - FWD - 4 CYLINDER - WE FINANCE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Email Patterson Auto Sales

