2012 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front side-impact airbags Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Windows Panoramic Roof Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security Alarm Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

