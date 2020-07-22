Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Tucson

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5581722
  2. 5581722
  3. 5581722
  4. 5581722
  5. 5581722
  6. 5581722
  7. 5581722
  8. 5581722
  9. 5581722
  10. 5581722
  11. 5581722
  12. 5581722
  13. 5581722
  14. 5581722
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5581722
  • Stock #: CU350554
  • VIN: KM8JUCACXCU350554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited , all wheel drive, dual sunroof, leather, extra snow tires/rims inc (confirm availability) Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front side-impact airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alarm
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2009 Volkswagen New ...
 92,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 159,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Patriot no...
 155,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory