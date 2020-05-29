2012 Jeep Patriot

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Side Curtain Airbags

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Rear defogger Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Window Wiper

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Additional Features outside temp display

