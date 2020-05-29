Menu
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Jeep Patriot

north

2012 Jeep Patriot

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5088212
  • Stock #: CD595321
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5CD595321
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

lots of extra's, new tires, very clean, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • outside temp display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

