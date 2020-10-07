Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

north

2012 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5848497
  Stock #: CD716580
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB0CD716580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

automatic, 4x4, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Curtain Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Window Wiper
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display

