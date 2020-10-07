2012 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Side Curtain Airbags Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Rear defogger Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Window Wiper TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Additional Features outside temp display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.