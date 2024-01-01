Menu
2012 Kia Forte

109,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte

Koup EX

2012 Kia Forte

Koup EX

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU6A24C5475544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Kia Forte