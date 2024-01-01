$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
Koup EX
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Used
109,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU6A24C5475544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Clear White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
2012 Kia Forte