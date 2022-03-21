$8,500+ tax & licensing
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2012 Nissan Versa
2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8794937
- Stock #: CL365239
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP4CL365239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # CL365239
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN CAR NO RUST! *************WE FINANCE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
CD Changer
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
