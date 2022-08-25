Menu
2012 RAM Cargo Van

246,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 RAM Cargo Van

2012 RAM Cargo Van

3.6L

2012 RAM Cargo Van

3.6L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8989396
  • Stock #: CR202792
  • VIN: 2C4JDGAG5CR202792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ROOF RACKS - CAB SEPARATOR - CRUISE - 12V PLUGIN

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

