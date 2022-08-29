2012 Subaru Legacy

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9055303

9055303 Stock #: G64C3004992

G64C3004992 VIN: 4S3BMGG64C3004992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # G64C3004992

Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.