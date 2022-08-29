Menu
2012 Subaru Legacy

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Subaru Legacy

2012 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium

2012 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9055303
  Stock #: G64C3004992
  VIN: 4S3BMGG64C3004992

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # G64C3004992
  Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning ...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

