2012 Toyota Corolla

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560052

8560052 Stock #: C860107

C860107 VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC860107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Fog Lamps Interval wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Trunk Anti Trap Device Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.