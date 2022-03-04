Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

142,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

S

2012 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8560052
  Stock #: C860107
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC860107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED STANDARD BASIC OPTIONS WELL KEPT 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

