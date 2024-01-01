Menu
209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWDA7AJ5CW122269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - 2.5L - FINANCING AVAILABLE

Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with our latest addition to our pre-owned inventory - the 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L. This sleek and stylish car is the perfect combination of power and performance, making it a must-have for any driver. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L L5 DOHC 20V engine that will give you the ultimate driving experience. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, this car will not disappoint. At Patterson Auto Sales, we take pride in offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles that are in pristine condition. And this 2012 Volkswagen Golf is no exception. With its low mileage and well-maintained interior, you'll feel like you're driving a brand new car. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this amazing vehicle. Visit us today and take it for a test drive. Trust us, once you get behind the wheel, you won't want to drive anything else. Hurry, this deal won't last long. See you at Patterson Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

