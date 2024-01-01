$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA3B3C54DJ810339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Safety
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2013 BMW 3 Series