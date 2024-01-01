Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

132,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA3B3C54DJ810339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

