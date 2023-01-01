$10,500+ tax & licensing
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10439187
- Stock #: D7311205
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5D7311205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK UP CAM-CRUISE-HANDS FREE-AUX PORT-WELL KEPT Are you ready to take the wheel in a car that has it all? Look no further than the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the power to take on whatever the road throws your way. Don't miss out on this great deal, come to Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control&nbs...
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0