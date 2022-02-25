Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS 1.8L

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS 1.8L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8443803
  Stock #: D7287642
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH9D7287642

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC - 2 FOBS - HANDSFREE PHONE - 1.8L

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

