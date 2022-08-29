2013 Chevrolet Cruze...

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9067804

9067804 Stock #: XD7304292

XD7304292 VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7304292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.