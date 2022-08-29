Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2LT RS

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

198,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9067804
  • Stock #: XD7304292
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7304292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RS LEATHER SUNROOF BACK UP CAM VERY WELL KEPT! 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 198,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX
 213,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 3500...
 116,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

