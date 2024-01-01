Menu
<p>LOW MILEAGE - FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road with its impressive 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine. With its spacious interior and sleek exterior design, the Chevrolet Trax is the perfect combination of practicality and style. Don't miss out on this amazing deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive today and experience the power and performance of the 2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Trax

89,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB2DL142716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - FINANCING AVAILABLE

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road with its impressive 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine. With its spacious interior and sleek exterior design, the Chevrolet Trax is the perfect combination of practicality and style. Don't miss out on this amazing deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive today and experience the power and performance of the 2013 Chevrolet Trax 1LT.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes

Additional Features

AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Chevrolet Trax