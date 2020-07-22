Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Dart

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5674371
  2. 5674371
  3. 5674371
  4. 5674371
  5. 5674371
  6. 5674371
  7. 5674371
  8. 5674371
  9. 5674371
  10. 5674371
  11. 5674371
  12. 5674371
  13. 5674371
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5674371
  • Stock #: DD291547
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA0DD291547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

automatic, 4 cyl, alloy rims, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Curtain Airbags
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Alarm
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Trax LS
 165,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Echo CE
 94,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 135,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website