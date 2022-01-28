Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8167036
  • Stock #: 640864
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG4DT640864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-V6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

