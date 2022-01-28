$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8167036
- Stock #: 640864
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG4DT640864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-V6
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0