$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Sport

Sport

Sport

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5088203
  • Stock #: DT741279
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR3DT741279
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Very clean little car, extra snowtires/rims as shown in pics, 5 speed standard, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

