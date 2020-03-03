Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4792869
  2. 4792869
  3. 4792869
  4. 4792869
  5. 4792869
  6. 4792869
  7. 4792869
  8. 4792869
  9. 4792869
  10. 4792869
  11. 4792869
  12. 4792869
  13. 4792869
  14. 4792869
  15. 4792869
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4792869
  • Stock #: DUD89417
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD89417
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very clean, 4 cyl, front wheel drive, comes with extra snow tires on rims, weathertech floor mats, local trade. Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
  • Alarm
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • outside temp display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0
 144,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SES
 157,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 176,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message