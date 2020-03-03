2013 Ford Escape

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front side-impact airbags

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Security Alarm Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

outside temp display

