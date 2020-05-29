Menu
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5088221
  • Stock #: DUD12986
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4DUD12986
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All wheel drive, ecoboost 4cyl, , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
  • Alarm
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • outside temp display

