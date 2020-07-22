Menu
2013 Ford Escape

135,000 KM

Details

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5674386
  Stock #: DUC39076
  VIN: 1FMCU9G93DUC39076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, all wheel drive, 4 cyl, 4 Escapes to choose from in this price range .ca Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front side-impact airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alarm
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
outside temp display

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

