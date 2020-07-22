2013 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front side-impact airbags Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Overhead Console Automatic Headlights VANITY MIRRORS Floor mats Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security Alarm Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged outside temp display

