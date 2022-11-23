Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9351358
  2. 9351358
  3. 9351358
  4. 9351358
  5. 9351358
  6. 9351358
  7. 9351358
  8. 9351358
  9. 9351358
  10. 9351358
  11. 9351358
  12. 9351358
  13. 9351358
  14. 9351358
  15. 9351358
  16. 9351358
  17. 9351358
  18. 9351358
  19. 9351358
  20. 9351358
  21. 9351358
  22. 9351358
  23. 9351358
  24. 9351358
  25. 9351358
  26. 9351358
  27. 9351358
  28. 9351358
  29. 9351358
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9351358
  • Stock #: 380649
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR5DR380649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - LOW MILEAGE

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 174,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 182,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan XD...
 72,000 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory