2013 Ford Fusion

151,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9640975
  • Stock #: DR209827
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H94DR209827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER HEATED SEATS - LOW MILEAGE - BACKUP CAMERA

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
