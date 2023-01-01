$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
2013 Ford Fusion
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9640975
- Stock #: DR209827
- VIN: 3FA6P0H94DR209827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER HEATED SEATS - LOW MILEAGE - BACKUP CAMERAPrices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry &nbs...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top