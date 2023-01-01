Menu
2013 Honda Civic

253,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

253,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9470541
  • Stock #: DH002608
  • VIN: 2HGFG3A4XDH002608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL - HEATED SEATS - WE FINANCE

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

