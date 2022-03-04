Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

164,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

GLS

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

164,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8518811
  • Stock #: 287622
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8DU287622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER WINDOWS LOCKS HEATED SEATS AUTO 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

