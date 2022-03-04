$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
164,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8518811
- Stock #: 287622
- VIN: KMHCT4AE8DU287622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER WINDOWS LOCKS HEATED SEATS AUTO
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
