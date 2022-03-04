$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
GS
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8589425
- Stock #: DU106837
- VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU106837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6 SPEED MANUAL - EXTRA RIMS INCL. FUEL EFFICIENT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0