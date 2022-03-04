2013 Hyundai Accent

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8589425

8589425 Stock #: DU106837

DU106837 VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU106837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Rear Wiper Steel Wheels Interval wipers Front air dam Additional Features Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.