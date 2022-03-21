2013 Hyundai Veloster

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8695235

8695235 Stock #: DU106709

DU106709 VIN: KMHTC6AEXDU106709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Front air dam Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Premium Sound Systm Front Heated Seat AUX Output Side Head Curtain Airbag Trunk Anti Trap Device Heated Exterior Mirror Cargo Area TieDown Hands Free Phone Telematic Systems Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM Stereo

