2013 Hyundai Veloster

105,000 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L Turbo

2013 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L Turbo

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8695235
  • Stock #: DU106709
  • VIN: KMHTC6AEXDU106709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - TURBO - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Premium Sound Systm
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

