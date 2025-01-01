$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White with Black Hard Top
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - 4WD - HARD TOP Unleash the adventure with the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is your ticket to exploring the great outdoors with confidence and style. Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport delivers the power and performance you need to conquer any terrain. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged trails, this Jeep is designed to handle it all. With its iconic design and unparalleled off-road capability, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is more than just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle. Don't miss your chance to own this legendary SUV. Visit us today and drive away in your dream adventure machine!
Patterson Auto Sales
