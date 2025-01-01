Menu
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - 4WD - HARD TOP Unleash the adventure with the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is your ticket to exploring the great outdoors with confidence and style. Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport delivers the power and performance you need to conquer any terrain. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged trails, this Jeep is designed to handle it all. With its iconic design and unparalleled off-road capability, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is more than just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle. Don't miss your chance to own this legendary SUV. Visit us today and drive away in your dream adventure machine!</p>

2013 Jeep Wrangler

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13095470

2013 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG8DL700563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White with Black Hard Top
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Skid_Plate
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Air_w_Climate_Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Jeep Wrangler