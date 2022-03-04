$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8609399
- Stock #: DL726404
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL726404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
PUSH BUTTON START- GOOD ON GAS!!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
