Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WELL SERVICED - CLEAN CARFAX - GOOD ON GAS Rediscover the joy of driving with the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned classic combines iconic style with modern performance, featuring a robust 2.5L L5 DOHC 20V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, the Beetle's distinctive design and smooth handling will turn every journey into an adventure. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive historyvisit us today and experience the timeless charm of the Volkswagen Beetle. Your next adventure awaits!</p>

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle
13095476

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L CONVERTIBLE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 13095476
  2. 13095476
  3. 13095476
  4. 13095476
  5. 13095476
  6. 13095476
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5X7AT7DM833183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL SERVICED - CLEAN CARFAX - GOOD ON GAS Rediscover the joy of driving with the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned classic combines iconic style with modern performance, featuring a robust 2.5L L5 DOHC 20V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, the Beetle's distinctive design and smooth handling will turn every journey into an adventure. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive historyvisit us today and experience the timeless charm of the Volkswagen Beetle. Your next adventure awaits!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Cargo_Area_Cover
Locking_Tailgate
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 223,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 154,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE V6 for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE V6 195,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2013 Volkswagen Beetle