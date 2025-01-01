$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
2.5L CONVERTIBLE
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
2.5L CONVERTIBLE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WELL SERVICED - CLEAN CARFAX - GOOD ON GAS Rediscover the joy of driving with the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned classic combines iconic style with modern performance, featuring a robust 2.5L L5 DOHC 20V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, the Beetle's distinctive design and smooth handling will turn every journey into an adventure. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive historyvisit us today and experience the timeless charm of the Volkswagen Beetle. Your next adventure awaits!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-473-4000