$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2.5L Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8181633
- Stock #: DW134299
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ6DW134299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF-POWER SEAT-2.5L-AUTO-HEATED SEATS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0