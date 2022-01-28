Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8181633
  2. 8181633
  3. 8181633
  4. 8181633
  5. 8181633
  6. 8181633
  7. 8181633
  8. 8181633
  9. 8181633
  10. 8181633
  11. 8181633
  12. 8181633
  13. 8181633
  14. 8181633
  15. 8181633
  16. 8181633
  17. 8181633
  18. 8181633
  19. 8181633
  20. 8181633
  21. 8181633
  22. 8181633
  23. 8181633
  24. 8181633
  25. 8181633
  26. 8181633
  27. 8181633
  28. 8181633
  29. 8181633
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181633
  • Stock #: DW134299
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ6DW134299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF-POWER SEAT-2.5L-AUTO-HEATED SEATS 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Sunroof
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 160,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City...
 166,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Ranger EDGE
 167,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory