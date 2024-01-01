Menu
<p>POWER SEAT - NO RUST - LOW MILEAGE</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than our 2014 Buick Encore FWD at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned vehicle boasts a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect combination of efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Buick Encore is perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2014 Buick Encore

114,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore

FWD

2014 Buick Encore

FWD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB8EB553869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SEAT - NO RUST - LOW MILEAGE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Buick Encore