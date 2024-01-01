$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
FWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER SEAT - NO RUST - LOW MILEAGE
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than our 2014 Buick Encore FWD at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned vehicle boasts a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect combination of efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Buick Encore is perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
