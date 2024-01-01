Menu
LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS-HANDS FREE-WELL KEPT Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you - the 2014 Buick Verano. This sleek and stylish car is sure to turn heads with its leather seating and impressive 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine. Whether you're cruising around the city or hitting the open road, the Buick Verano will provide a smooth and comfortable ride. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and drive away in your dream car!

2014 Buick Verano

178,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
178,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PN5SK1E4123152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS-HANDS FREE-WELL KEPT Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you - the 2014 Buick Verano. This sleek and stylish car is sure to turn heads with its leather seating and impressive 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine. Whether you're cruising around the city or hitting the open road, the Buick Verano will provide a smooth and comfortable ride. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, stop by Patterson Auto Sales today and drive away in your dream car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

remote auto starter

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

