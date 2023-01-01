Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

124,000 KM

$9,995

$9,995

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086522
  • Stock #: E7342129
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7342129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HANDS FREE CRUISE CONTROL AUX PORT LOW KM'S Looking for a reliable ride? Look no further than the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! This pre-owned vehicle comes with a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, ensuring a smooth and powerful drive. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this car is sure to turn heads. Don't miss out on this great deal at Patterson Auto Sales!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

