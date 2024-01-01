$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PC5SB7E7255401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
2018 Ford F-150 RWD XLT 229,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Quattro 129,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring 135,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Patterson Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Chevrolet Cruze