2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Leather
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8352561
- Stock #: E7131162
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB6E7131162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TURBO - FLOWMASTER EXHAUST - LEATHER
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Mylink
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
