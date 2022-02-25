2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8352561

8352561 Stock #: E7131162

E7131162 VIN: 1G1PE5SB6E7131162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Hot

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Push Button Start Convenience Keyless Entry remote auto starter Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Captains Chairs Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Hands Free Phone Telematic Systems Vehicle Anti-Theft Mylink Electronic Brake Assistance Second Row Side Airbag Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

