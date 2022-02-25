Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Leather

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8352561
  2. 8352561
  3. 8352561
  4. 8352561
  5. 8352561
  6. 8352561
  7. 8352561
  8. 8352561
  9. 8352561
  10. 8352561
  11. 8352561
  12. 8352561
  13. 8352561
  14. 8352561
  15. 8352561
  16. 8352561
  17. 8352561
  18. 8352561
  19. 8352561
  20. 8352561
  21. 8352561
  22. 8352561
  23. 8352561
  24. 8352561
  25. 8352561
  26. 8352561
  27. 8352561
  28. 8352561
  29. 8352561
  30. 8352561
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8352561
  • Stock #: E7131162
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB6E7131162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TURBO - FLOWMASTER EXHAUST - LEATHER

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Mylink
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 147,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 112,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 171,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory