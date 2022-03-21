$11,500+ tax & licensing
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8800349
- Stock #: E7348774
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7E7348774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW LOW MILEAGE - GOOD ON GAS - HANDSFREE PHONE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
