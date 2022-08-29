Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

181,000 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9218077
  • Stock #: 7E6191081
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK7E6191081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-AWD-4 CYL

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

