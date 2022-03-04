Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8609396
  • Stock #: EZ121925
  • VIN: 1GCNKPEH5EZ121925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LONG BOX REGULAR CAB 4X4 V6 LEATHER GOOD ON GAS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

