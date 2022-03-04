$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
203,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8609396
- Stock #: EZ121925
- VIN: 1GCNKPEH5EZ121925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LONG BOX REGULAR CAB 4X4 V6 LEATHER GOOD ON GAS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0