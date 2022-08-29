Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

293,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT 4X4

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9090748
  2. 9090748
  3. 9090748
  4. 9090748
  5. 9090748
  6. 9090748
  7. 9090748
  8. 9090748
  9. 9090748
  10. 9090748
  11. 9090748
  12. 9090748
  13. 9090748
  14. 9090748
  15. 9090748
  16. 9090748
  17. 9090748
  18. 9090748
  19. 9090748
  20. 9090748
  21. 9090748
  22. 9090748
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

293,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090748
  • Stock #: EG200049
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1EG200049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 PASSENGER - 4X4 - AFTERMARKET RIMS - NO RUST

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2015 Subaru WRX LIMI...
 85,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 181,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 159,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory