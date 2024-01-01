$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LS
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WE FINANCE HANDS FREE-CRUISE-FWD-4CYL-AUTO-GOOD ON GAS Looking for a reliable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than our 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine, providing both efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this Trax is perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. Don't wait any longer, come test drive this incredible vehicle today at Patterson Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000