<p>WE FINANCE HANDS FREE-CRUISE-FWD-4CYL-AUTO-GOOD ON GAS&nbsp;Looking for a reliable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than our 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V FFV engine, providing both efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, this Trax is perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. Don't wait any longer, come test drive this incredible vehicle today at Patterson Auto Sales.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Trax

151,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJKEB7EL165724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chevrolet Trax