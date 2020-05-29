Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

Touring

2014 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  99,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5088209
  Stock #: EN101166
  VIN: 1C3CCBBB4EN101166
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

low km's 4 cyl, automatic, , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • outside temp display
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • DRL

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

