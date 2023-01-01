Menu
2014 Dodge Charger

173,000 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT V6

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT V6

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9975155
  • Stock #: EH361714
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG7EH361714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met CC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - TOUCHSCREEN - FINANCING AVAILABLE

Are you looking for a reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2014 Dodge Charger SXT! This vehicle comes with a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, making it perfect for those who want a powerful vehicle. The Charger SXT is a great option for anyone looking for a dependable car that won't break the bank. Come to Patterson Auto Sales today and check out this amazing car!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

