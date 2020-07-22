Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

154,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5674380
  • Stock #: ER136824
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER136824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ER136824
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

basic options, well kept, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
outside temp display
DRL

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

