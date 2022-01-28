$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW LEATHER
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8237898
- Stock #: ER384352
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG7ER384352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - PWR DOOR & TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Wiper
tilt steering
Floor Console
Cup Holder
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
dvd player
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Hands Free Phone
Rear Vent Windows
Power Mirrors Heated
AM-FM-CD Player
