2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW LEATHER

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW LEATHER

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8237898
  Stock #: ER384352
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG7ER384352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - PWR DOOR & TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Wiper
tilt steering
Floor Console
Cup Holder
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
dvd player
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Hands Free Phone
Rear Vent Windows
Power Mirrors Heated
AM-FM-CD Player

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

