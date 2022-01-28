Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

SXT

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

222,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8181630
  • Stock #: 2ET107646
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2ET107646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic CC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-ALLOY RIMS-TOW PACKAGE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

