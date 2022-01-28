$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Dodge Journey
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
222,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8181630
- Stock #: 2ET107646
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB2ET107646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic CC
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 CYL-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE-ALLOY RIMS-TOW PACKAGE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0